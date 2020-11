DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis learned Wednesday evening that he was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Polis took a test Wednesday night and tested negative. Per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance, the governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be re-tested in the coming days.

