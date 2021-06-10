Gov. Polis announces 5 scholarship winners

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced the first five winners of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing Thursday morning.

This is part of the state’s vaccine lottery incentive to get more people vaccinated, using CARES Act money to fund a randomized drawing based on the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS).

Five Coloradans aged 12 – 17 will be announced, and given $50,000 scholarships in accounts that can go to the higher education program of their choosing.

