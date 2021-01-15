Gov. Polis addresses threats regarding Colorado Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis spoke about threats made to Colorado and other states as inauguration protests loom across the country. He also spoke about the state’s National Guard playing a key role in helping keep the incoming president safe.

“We’ve been informed there are threats in all 50 states regarding our capitol complexes. We don’t have any information about Colorado’s specific threats,” Polis said.

The governor said his office was working Denver police and the Colorado State Patrol.

The Denver Police Department says it is aware of three planned protests: one this Sunday at the Capitol, one on Tuesday and one on Inauguration Day (Wednesday).

The area around the Capitol has been the scene of protests and riots since last summer.

It’s unclear if the Colorado National Guard has been put on standby to deploy in Denver at this time.

A National Guard spokesman said members here are currently helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

The Guard has a long history of helping fight for the US in international conflicts. Its members also have come to the state’s aid when natural disasters strike, such as wildfires and blizzards.

But Deborah Avant, a professor who teaches courses on civil-military relations at the University of Denver Josef Korbel School of International Relations, says this is different.

“We’ve seen the National Guard mobilized for national crises before, but we haven’t seen this type of national crisis before and there’s a lot at stake here,” said Avant.

Many are now hoping for peaceful protests in Colorado.