Gov. Polis: 12 counties have surpassed Biden’s goal of 70% vaccination rate

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that 12 of Colorado’s counties have surpassed Joe Biden’s goal of having at least 70% of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

“I’m thrilled to see that Colorado counties are making great strides towards reaching our vaccination goals to end the pandemic, and that twelve Colorado counties have successfully reached President Biden’s goal three weeks ahead of schedule,” Polis said. “I congratulate the counties who have reached this critical milestone and all of the individuals and community members who made this moment possible, and encourage the rest of our state to catch up.”

All together, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 are fully vaccinated. You can find out where to get vaccinated in Colorado by visiting this link.