Gov. Polis receives thousands of requests for deeper Elijah McClain investigation

DENVER (KDVR) – Some 200,000 requests for justice for Elijah McClain poured into Governor Jared Polis’ office in the last two months.

From the beaches of California to up state New York, people from across the country wrote emails and left voice mail messages asking Polis for an investigation into McClain’s death.

“While re-opening the case is a first step in the right direction, we demand results,” M. Bernstein from Portland wrote.

FOX31 requested the communications to the governor’s office, which provided a summary of calls and emails. Some of the emails are generated forms with identical language asking for officers and first responders involved in the incident to be fired.

“You and I both know there were many mistakes made during this encounter,” Grace from Chicago wrote.

McClain, a 23-year-old man, died last August after an encounter with Aurora Police.

Along with the written communication, thousands of callers also read an identical script asking for officers, first responders and District Attorney Dave Young to be fired. Others asked for an apology.

“I’m asking for a public apology by DA. I can’t believe this happened a year ago and nothing is done,” one caller said.

Young previously told FOX31 he would need new evidence to reopen the case.

“It saddens my heart to know justice hasn’t been served,”Logan from Maryland said,

Polis asked Colorado’s Attorney General to investigate the McClain case in June.