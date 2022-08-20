GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – On every third Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library on Cooper Avenue, a Dungeons and Dragons Adventure is held.

Today is one of those Saturdays, but something a bit different about this iteration of the tabletop game hangout is that Gov. Jared Polis plans to join in on the questing.

“I look forward to going forth with my party to fight monsters and solve mysteries at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library,” Polis said ahead of his 2 p.m. appointment with his fellow adventurers.

Why playing tabletop games is important this weekend

The governor is dusting off his 20-sided dice in order to take part in Tabletop Appreciation Weekend, which not only spreads the joy of these games but also raises funds in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Extra Life is a year-round fundraising program under the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

August is Extra Life’s tabletop month, the height of which is this weekend, and organizers of the worldwide celebration raise funds to change kids’ health through the playing of games.

“Donations go to member children’s hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services,” Extra Life said on their donation page.

Extra Life has put out a call for all to sign up, recruit players into a team and play games to help children’s health. Teams will have incentives to raise a total of $80 before Sunday. The full list of incentive prizes can be found here.

Since Extra Life launched in 2008, they’ve raised more than $100 million to Change Kids’ Health to Change the Future. Consider supporting their cause by donating if you can’t participate.