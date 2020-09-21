Got LEGO skills? Create Denver Union Station for the ‘Build the Station LEGO Contest’

DENVER (KDVR) – Anyone is welcome to submit their LEGO creation of Denver Union Station for the ‘Build the Station LEGO Contest‘ now through Nov. 5.

The contest celebrates the “The Art of the Brick” exhibit currently at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Nathan Sawaya’s work is showcased in “The Art of the Brick” exhibit and includes a T. rex skeleton made out of 80,000 LEGO bricks. The exhibit also has recreations of famous artwork such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night and the Venus de Milo.

To enter the contest, create the Denver Union Station using only LEGO elements. Then post your creation to Instagram using the hashtag #BuildTheStation and tag the @DenverUnionStation Instagram account.

The top five winners will be selected based on creativity, construction technique and overall aesthetic.

Sawaya will select the Grand Prize winner, which will be displayed in Denver Union Station’s Great Hall through Jan. 31, 2021. The winner also receives a two-night stay at The Crawford Hotel, with dinner and breakfast for two.

The public can vote for the “People’s Choice” winner on Instagram from Nov. 9 – 13. The winner will receive two complimentary tickets to “The Art of the Brick.”

Both winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16.