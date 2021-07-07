Got damage in the Greeley floods? The city wants to hear about it

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you have damage from the July 1 flood in Greeley, the city wants to hear about it.

Greeley’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has set up a self-reporting tool asking residents to weigh in. They hope to get a better scope of the overall damage after the flood.

“Part of our role at this point is taking all that information and trying to put a number on it,” assistant emergency manager Charlie McCartin told FOX31.

Heavy rains deluged Greeley on July 1, 2021, causing flash floods and damage the city is now trying to measure. (KDVR)

McCartin said local restoration companies are giving them an idea of preliminary damage estimates.

“They were getting upwards of 10 times the number of calls compared to a normal big storm,” McCartin said. “Some of the jobs that they’re doing are going to be right around a thousand dollars. Some are going to be maybe double that, but you are gonna have some of those that are a total loss.”

Part of the reason Greeley needs to get a solid number is to see if it meets the threshold for state or federal disaster assistance. The other main reason they are trying to collect flood damage information is to help address problem spots in town.

“Anytime we get these afternoon thunderstorms this time of year, this whole corner floods up,” Greeley resident Tom Crilly said.

Crilly lives near the intersection of 10th Street and 12th Avenue. On July 1, the area was one of the hardest hit in the city.

The road itself was under at least 2 feet of water. Flood waters breached as far as 15 feet past the curb and ran into homes, businesses and municipal buildings.

Crilly said his home suffered about $3,000 worth of damage to the unfinished basement and garage. He said the flood forced his neighbors to rip out a new $25,000 basement remodel because of water damage.

“I just wish the city would do something about it,” Crilly said. “This happens all the time.”

These are the kind of problems Greeley’s OEM wants to hear about.

“If there are certain areas that are way, way, way worse than others, we need to know about that,” McCartin said. “So the next time something like this happens, we know possibly where it’s gonna hit, and in that, where it’s going to be the worst.”

Going forward, McCartin said Greeley will be looking at ways to improve roads, drainage and infrastructure in flood-prone areas.

“If you’re familiar with downtown Greeley, it’s kind of a concrete jungle. It’s all pavement, it’s all parking lots, it’s all sidewalks and very little vegetation,” McCartin said. “There’s probably going to be quite a bit of activity down there once we see exactly where the worst areas hit were.”