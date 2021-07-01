Got a fireworks complaint in Jeffco? Call this new hotline

Denver police seized dozens of boxes of illegal fireworks and several guns during a bust on June 24, 2020. (Credit: FOX31)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeffcom 911 trainees, who are learning to become call-takers at the communications center, will staff a new fireworks hotline this holiday weekend.

“I’m excited, because it will give us the different personality profiles of people that we’re going to be dealing with on a daily basis,” said Caroline Davis, one of 10 recruits in Jeffcom 911’s 15-week training academy.

This weekend will be the first time for many to take real calls rather than practice ones.

“I think the hotline this year is going to be really important and really helpful for the community, because it’s going to allow them to have direct access to answers and to be able to report what’s going on,” said Nancy Burckhalter, a trainee.

Last year, Jeffcom 911 received 3,603 calls on the Fourth of July, according to the center’s annual report. The center had 445 more calls than any other day in the communication center’s history, the report said.

More than 1,300 calls came in as emergencies, and some real emergencies were put on hold because so many people were calling about illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods.

“It was very stressful,” said Gina Ramirez, the Jeffcom 911 call-taking operations manager. “We weren’t prepared staffing-wise,” she said. “We just didn’t anticipate COVID, as nobody did.”

This year, the separate hotline will help people report problem areas faster while keeping the emergency lines free for threats to life and property.

Here’s the number to call: 303-980-7340