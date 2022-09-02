DENVER (KDVR) — It’s part game show, part thrifting and for many, it is very addictive. It is bin shopping at the Goodwill Outlet Stores.



Thrifters, flippers, and eBayers lined up outside the Goodwill Outlet Store on Kearney Street starting at 8:30 a.m.

Once let in at 9 a.m., they took their places. This is not their first rodeo.

The giant, blue plastic bins of merchandise were rolled in. The eager bargain hunters waited for that one simple word, shop.

Then it all broke loose. Several hundred shoppers, with empty bags in their hands and shopping carts behind them, started digging in the bins of merchandise with a sense of urgency.

“We do a sort, a rotation every 30 minutes, and we like to call it adventure thrift,” Desiree, one of the managers of the store, said.

This is one of three Goodwill Outlet stores in the Denver metro area and they are not like your typical Goodwill store.

“This is like a madhouse. It is, these people get very aggressive sometimes you have to be really careful,” Jill Long, a shopper at the store, said. “I buy and sell, basically kind of what is going to sell right? I mean you just got to pick through, you have to see what is here, it’s really a crapshoot what you’re going to find in here.”

We found a pair of gently used Converse Chuck Taylors for $2.53. That would be $1.49 per pound.

“Sometimes you’ll find like little stuffed animals, little stuff that is really light, it’ll be like that will be like 25 cents or something that will go for $10,” Mike York, another shopper, said.

The merchandise comes in in giant bins, nothing is sorted. It truly is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you are going to get.

Bargain hunters to boutique owners, all are welcome. All you need is a sense of adventure, a few dollars, and a love of the chase.