Video shows good Samaritan open fire on gunman in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has obtained video of the moments leading up to an Arvada police officer shooting good Samaritan Johnny Hurley in Olde Town.

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday that the officer who shot and killed Johnny Hurley will not be charged.

Officer Gordon Beesley was shot and killed by Ronald Troyke when he responded to Olde Town for a report of a suspicious person. Hurley, who was inside a nearby Army Navy Surplus store, heard the gunshots and went outside, where he shot and killed Troyke.

The video shows Hurley and another person rush out of the store in response to the shooting. It shows Hurley encounter Beesley’s body, and soon after, he opened fire on the gunman.

The video does not show the tragic turn of events after Hurley shot the gunman.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Hurley with a gun standing over a body and assumed he was involved. A responding officer shot and killed Hurley.

The officer who shot Hurley has been on paid leave since the shooting. He has not decided if he will return to work, but a department spokesperson said reintegration counseling will be offered if he does decide to return.