DENVER (KDVR) — On Dec. 12, a good Samaritan saved the life of a woman who drove into a construction site after her adult son allegedly poured gasoline on her and attempted to light her on fire.

The events took place off Tower Road in the Reunion neighborhood in Commerce City, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Ashton Miller was working at the job site and jumped into action when he saw the physical altercation. As a legally armed citizen, he held the suspect at gunpoint until Commerce City officers arrived.

Miller’s actions allowed the gas-soaked woman to escape without injury, although the events were still traumatic.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley was the first reporter on the scene, and he spoke to witnesses working in the area. They told Hooley a Lexus sped into the area before coming to an abrupt stop and a woman jumped out of the driver’s side while a man jumped out of the passenger’s side.

Witnesses said the man ran to the woman, grabbed her and threw her on the ground, where he tried to light her on fire with a lighter.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was placed in the Adams County Jail on a $100,000 bond facing attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.