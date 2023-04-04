(KDVR) — A metro area woman said her car and dog were stolen by individuals experiencing homelessness.

“They took off with my car and my dog,” Julie Oliva said.

Oliva said in late March, she stopped to help a man experiencing homelessness. She admits to letting him inside her Alfa Romeo to warm up.

Soon after that man got out of her car, she said she noticed her cell phone was missing.

Oliva said she then made contact with a group of people, also experiencing homelessness, who claimed to know the man in question.

Oliva said she allowed that group to ride with her in an attempt to find the alleged suspect. Once they arrived at the destination, Oliva said she got out of her 2020 Alfa Romeo to look for him.

She admitted to leaving the car running and said the group stole it. Her dog, Gigi, was inside it.

“I’ve done many things to help homeless, but this was horrible,” she said. “I just care about my dog.”

If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.