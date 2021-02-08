‘Gone in minutes’: Aurora family loses home in massive RV fire

AURORA (KDVR) — Last Monday, Rachel Rutherford’s RV caught on fire while attempting to burn paint bubbles in the bathroom she was remodeling. A flame quickly grew too big for her to put out and within minutes the entire RV was swallowed in flames.

Rutherford lives in the RV with her 5-year-old daughter Shyanne. They were parked outside the home of a family member in Aurora when the RV went up in flames. A week later, the burned remnants of the RV are still parked outside the house.

“It just reminds me every day that I see it, that I don’t know what to do, at all,” said Rutherford. “Where do I go from here? What do I do with the camper?”

Everything the mother owned was in the RV. Rutherford repairs Dyson products to make a living but lost the products she was working on in the fire.

“I’m just stopped. There’s nothing I can do. I was collecting unemployment but then I went back to work,” Rutherford told FOX31. “Now I have nothing to work with and I just have no finances right now to be honest.”

Rutherford estimates the total cost of damage is over $10,000. She’s relying on the community to help her and daughter get back on their feet and begin living again.

“All of the vacuums she had fixed and all the tools she used burnt up as well,” said Jaime Warren, Rutherford’s sister. “She lost her purse and her practically brand new iPhone that we bought on installments through Sprint and are now still required to pay over $800 on it, because Sprint says it’s not covered for this type of accident.”

One simple mistake took their livelihoods. While all hope seemed to be lost for the Rutherford family, the fire did spare one cherished item that’s given them courage to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The only real luck they had was when they found my nieces favorite teddy bear that she had since she was a baby, unharmed because it was below another teddy bear that protected it,” said Warren.

The family is accepting donations through a GoFundMe.