DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Patrick Koenig unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for the most 18-hole golf courses played in a single year.

On Oct. 17, Koenig played his record-setting 450th course at Omni Interlocken in Broomfield.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a couple who completed 449 18-hole golf courses between 2008 and 2009.

Koenig set the new unofficial world record in Broomfield and played at a few other Colorado courses along his journey.

Patrick Koenig and supporters after unofficially breaking the world record. (Courtesy of Patrick Koenig)

Leading up to his record, Koenig played at eight different Colorado courses, including Hyland Hills, TPC Colorado, Blackstone Country Club, CommonGround and Pinehurst Country Club.

But Koenig’s work isn’t done yet. He is aiming for 500 18-hole golf courses before the year is up, and he will be playing at a few more Colorado courses in the meantime.

Later in October, he’s visiting RainDance National, Pelican Lakes and Lakewood Country Club before he moves on.

He named his journey The RGV Tour 2.0 where he travels around in his recreational golf vehicle and raises money for The First Tee.

Along with his record-breaking endeavor, ECCO estimated that after Tuesday, he’s taken 4.3 million steps and walked around 2,000 miles on the green.

The record is still unofficial because Guinness World Records needs to review the evidence that this record was completed, which can take up to 12 weeks.

Koenig will be ending right around the new year, hopefully with a 500-course record to beat.