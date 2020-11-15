Golf balls with political messages appearing in Centennial yards

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been more than a week since Logan Stickney took down his Joe Biden for President sign, but Friday morning, he made a surprising discovery in his front yard.

Just feet from the sidewalk were three golf balls, resting where his Biden sign used to sit.

“It wasn’t until I picked it up that I realized there was writing on it,” he says. “I read it, and then I read it again, and then I read it again, and I was like, am I really understanding what’s here?”

Stickney says those golf balls contained anti-Biden messages, conspiracy theories, and messages saying neighbors were watching them.

“It was pretty obvious they were sending us a message specifically,” he says. “At first, we thought it was kind of ridiculous, and we still do. But in today’s world, you have to take it seriously.”

Stickney lives near Arapahoe Road and Holly Street, where other neighbors reported similar findings.

One showed FOX31 photos of golf balls she found on Nov. 1, bearing the words “Find God!”, “Biden’s are Pedo”, and “Wake up!”

“In a way, it was re-assuring to know that we weren’t specifically targeted,” Stickney said. “But at the same time, we felt for the people who had the same experience we did.”



Stickney has not reported the incident to police, and doesn’t plan on doing so unless it continues.

“We take it seriously, but at the same time, we’re not intimidated,” he says. “We have a couple of young kids, and it’s really important to us as parents that we stand up for what we believe in, and we show our kids that we’re not going to be menaced, and we’re not going to back down.”

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says without additional information, it’s tough to know whether a crime took place.

That spokesperson says if the reporting party felt harassed, annoyed or alarmed, it could be considered harassment.