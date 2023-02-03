DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Goldens in Golden to a tri-state swap meet to the Colorado Garden and Home Show, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs. Temperatures will make it to the mid-40s with light winds.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Goldens in Golden– Saturday
- Tri-State Swap Meet – National Western Complex – Saturday and Sunday
- Blacklight Baby Goat Yoga– Denver – Sunday
- Colorado Garden and Home Show – Denver – Saturday
- Father and Daughter Sweetheart Ball – Highlands Ranch – Saturday
- iPhone Photography Class – Saturday – Aurora
- Design your own Valentine-theme bouquet – flower workshop – Lakewood – Saturday
- Rescue Puppy Yoga at Fairmount Cemetery – Saturday
- CharCUTErie in the Snow – Trading for Trails – Saturday
- Ladies Only Gear Swap – Sunday – Boulder
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.