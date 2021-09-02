Golden woman missing since Tuesday found dead

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Golden woman missing since she left home for a walk on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday near the Apex Trail.

Kapsoon Lee, 76, left her home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood, near Heritage Road and Sixth Avenue, around 1 p.m. Tuesday. She had not been seen since.

“She left the house and didn’t come back,” her son-in-law Chris Hinnes said.

Police performed multiple K9 searches, as well as a drone search, and say JeffCo Open Space performed a full sweep of the Apex Trail. A family friend also used a helicopter to search the neighborhood and surrounding area for Lee.

Her family said Thursday evening she had been found dead.

Hinnes said Lee went on a walk pretty much every day, usually through the neighborhood, and to the Kinney Run Trail near Apex Park. They said it was unusual that she did not return home and called police on Tuesday afternoon.

Hinnes said she was in “a good mental state. She’s kind of known in the neighborhood as the old lady who walks around the neighborhood.”

Golden Police said at this point, they do not have any signs the disappearance was suspicious.