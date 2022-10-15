GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The headless horseman isn’t letting Halloween go by without making an appearance onstage in Colorado.

“Ichabod Crane has come to Sleepy Hollow to teach, but what he learns there nearly frightens him out of his wits,” Miners Alley Playhouse said in a Tweet. “Watch as Ichabod learns of the legend of Sleepy Hollow and tries to escape the clutches of the Headless Horseman.“

Miners Alley Playhouse, located at 1224 Washington Avenue in Golden, is chiming in this Halloween season with three more Saturdays of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the first of which will be held on stage tonight.

After that, it tackles adaptations of Christmas classics like the motion picture “A Christmas Story” and a children’s adaptation of “The Story of the Nutcracker.”

The story of the headless horseman has been called “America’s first ghost story” by one historian featured on the History Channel because it goes along with the ever-changing imagination of America.

The Golden-based playhouse also plans to bring leg lamps and fuzzy pink bunny outfits to the stage this winter with a theatrical retelling of “A Christmas Story.”

“All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here,” management said on a post to the theater’s website “[This includes] the family’s temperamental exploding furnace, Scut Farkas, the school bully, the boys’ experiment with a rather cold lamppost, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking, Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.”

Miners Alley Children’s Theatre will also bring long-time local actor Rory Pierce’s adaptation of “The Story of the Nutcracker” to the stage this winter.

“We are so happy to be back with a full season of shows for children and the whole

family,” Pierce said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get the kids involved in our stories again, both on stage and in the audience, and to hear the laughter of kids and adults filling our theatre once more.”

Miners Alley is one of many theatres recovering since pandemic shutdowns to bring back full seasons. If you’re interested in taking in one of these performances, visit their homepage for ticketing information.