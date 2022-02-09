Golden soon forbidding sugary drinks packed in restaurant kids meals

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Golden will be the latest Colorado community to forbid restaurants to offer sugary drinks as a default beverage in children’s meals.

Golden’s city council unanimously approved an agreement with Jefferson County Public Health to enforce a healthy beverage measure to be followed by restaurants throughout the city.

“This is just a start to reverse some of these unhealthy habits that advertising has caused,” said Golden pro tem mayor, JJ Trout. “We want to make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

Colorado’s trade association, however, is concerned about the cost for restaurants to make adjustments when complying with the new law.

“The cost of such an ordinance varies, of course, and relates to reproducing menus and website marketing materials, as well as the labor costs associated with training staff and realigning guests’ expectations when they take their children out to eat,” Manager of Government Affairs Mollie Steinemann.

Golden’s healthy beverage initiative begins June 1 of this year, requiring drinks like milk, water or sparkling water with each kids meal. Kids drinks must not contain any more than 130 calories per serving.

County health inspectors will check for compliance with the new law.