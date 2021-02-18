Golden police asking for information on bank robbery suspect

GOLDEN, Colo. ­(KDVR) — Golden police need help identifying a man suspected in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1301 Jackson St.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 9″ tall, with clean-cut light brown hair and with scruff on his face. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored mask with “Bronco” text, a tan cowboy hat, a tan jacket, jeans and either black cowboy boots or tennis shoes.

A bank employee reported the suspect handed a bank teller a note that said, “Gun,” then demanded money. A weapon was not seen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and two police K9s assisted the Golden police in a search, but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Golden police tip line at: 303-384-8034.