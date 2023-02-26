GOLDEN, (KDVR) — If ever you’re driving around Golden, keep an eye out for 21-year-old Brooks Wood on the side of roads and parks cleaning up trash.

“I think people just don’t see it and they are oblivious to what’s happening out here,” Wood, the self-named “local trash cleanup guy,” said.

Wood, who has lived his entire life in Golden, said he spends anywhere from one to two hours each day out picking up trash. He said it doesn’t matter the weather, and so far he’s only missed one day this year because he was sick.

“So far I have picked up 5,000 pieces of trash,” Wood said.

On Sunday while FOX31 was out following Wood, he picked up over 100 pieces. He said his goal is to reach 10,000 pieces by the end of the year. But he’s already hit the halfway mark and it’s not even March.

“I might raise the goal to 50,000 or 100,000,” Wood said.

Wood started a GoFundMe to help raise money for all the items he needs while cleaning up. He said he is using the raised funds to buy rakes, gloves, facemasks, plastic bags and other items to keep himself protected while picking up trash.

“I love Golden. I have lived here my entire life, I want to keep it clean,” Wood said.

Now Wood throws away all the trash he cleans up in his personal garage bins. He is hoping to get a local business in Golden on board to let him toss his trash in their bins. That way he said he could then start recycling as well.

“The most common things I see are Coca-Cola cans, Fanta cans and beer cans like Modelo,” Wood said. “Right now, it’s just a little too complicated trying to do it in my garage.”

Wood also films his cleanups and shares them on Instagram and YouTube to help encourage others outside of the Golden area to get out into their neighborhoods and clean up.

“When I drive by somewhere I just cleaned up, I can see there is less trash and it’s more beautiful cause I left it better than I found it,” Wood said.

If you’d like to help with his funds to clean up here is a link to his GoFundMe.

“’Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.’ That’s a Dr. Seuss quote, I love that quote it motivates me to get out here,” Wood said.