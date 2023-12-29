GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — He stuffed everything he needs into a couple of backpacks. A whiteboard in his bedroom has been counting down the days until his life-changing journey. And the day has finally arrived.

“Gonna just go out and find myself, explore the world and hopefully do that and give back to the community by doing some volunteer work,” said Brooks Wood, 22.

Wood departed early Friday on a journey that could take him a year and could take him anywhere around the world. The Golden traveler was born with wanderlust, caught the travel bug early on and has been saving every dime and dollar for his adventure.

“I’ve been doing dog sitting, I used to work at a coffee shop for a while. I was raking leaves and doing a ton of different side hustles and just saving up as much money as I could just all by myself,” Wood told FOX31.

Brooks Wood, 22, of Golden, packs for his overseas trip. He hopes to spend the next six months to a year traveling the world and cleaning up trash in foreign countries, just as he’s done back home in Colorado. (KDVR)

First stop: Maui, where he’ll spend the next few months working in a hostel. From there, the possibilities are endless.

“So kind of following where the wind blows me, but also at the same time I do have a goal. I’ve always had this goal actually, to travel to 195 different countries, every single country in the world, and you know I really want to dig deep and I want to do like those really authentic experiences. I want to live like a local and really experience what it’s like living with them on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Picking up trash around the globe

His travels have a purpose. Inspired by others he’s seen on social media, he’s developed a love for cleaning up his surroundings. FOX31 first introduced you to Brooks in early 2023 as he began his mission to pick up thousands of pieces of litter here in Colorado. He documents his cleanup days on his Instagram page.

And he intends to clean the planet as he travels it.

“Definitely going to be picking up trash along the way as well. That’s definitely really important to me,” he said.

His family is supportive, if not a little envious of the journey ahead.

“He just loves to travel, so it makes 100% sense and we’re excited for him. I think traveling opens up many worlds in the sense that you meet people from different cultures, which I think is priceless,” his mother, Wendy Wood, told FOX31.

Few of us embark on the journey of a lifetime so early in our lifetime. But for Wood, there’s no time like the present.

“Definitely that’s my goal, is I want to continue to travel,” he said.