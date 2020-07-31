Golden man dies after falling 600+ feet on Longs Peak

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Thursday after falling at least 600 feet while climbing Longs Peak.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, early Thursday morning, rangers received an emergency call from a group of climbers on the Broadway Ledge section of Longs Peak, which is near Fields Chimney on the east face of the mountain.

The group saw an unroped climber fall while traversing the ledge.

Park rangers responded and found the victim, a 26-year-old man from Golden, at the base of the Chimney.

“The man died from injuries sustained in an approximate 600 to 800 foot fall,” RMNP said in a press release issued Thursday night.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. It will be published once his family is notified, officials said.

Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak flew the man’s body to the Upper Beaver Meadows area at about 3:45 p.m. It was then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.