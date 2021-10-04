Golden leaves blanket aspen trees on Kebler Pass

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Leaves were colored in yellow, orange and spectacular hues across Colorado over the weekend.

The fall foliage was captured by cameras across the state in several locations.

FOX31/Channel 2 viewer Elizabeth Mains found aspen trees covered in golden leaves at Kebler Pass, Lost Lake and the Collegiate Peaks.

She shared these photos with us:

Kebler Pass, Lost Lake, Collegiate Peaks Photos 10/3/2021. Credit: Elizabeth Mains

Kebler Pass, Lost Lake, Collegiate Peaks Photos 10/3/2021 Credit: Elizabeth Mains

Kebler Pass, Lost Lake, Collegiate Peaks Photos 10/3/2021 Credit: Elizabeth Mains

Kebler Pass, Lost Lake, Collegiate Peaks Photos 10/3/2021 Credit: Elizabeth Mains

Kebler Pass, Lost Lake, Collegiate Peaks Photos 10/3/2021 Credit: Elizabeth Mains

If you’re looking for a last minute spot to see the leaves, here’s a few places to check out:

Have you taken any great fall photos? You can share them here.