DENVER (KDVR) — With 60 days until Christmas Day, organizations like Colorado Parks and Wildlife and starting their early winter programs, like the annual tree-cutting program.

Interested Coloradans can apply online for a permit between Nov. 1-15 to venture into Golden Gate Canyon State Park and chop down their natural Christmas tree to bring home.

Not every applicant receives a permit, and those who are chosen will be charged $35. Permits can only be purchased online at cpwshop.com under “big game” licenses — no phone calls or in-person sales will be granted.

Only 250 households will be awarded a permit.

“Not only is the tree cut a part of many Coloradans’ holiday traditions, but it also helps the park mitigate fire danger and thin the forest in a sustainable and thoughtful way,” Golden Gate Canyon State Park Manager Todd Farrow said in a release.

The tree cut is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the designated area of the Nott Creek Trail. Power tools are not allowed and trees must be carried back to your vehicle.

Other government organizations also offer tree-cut programs, such as Recreation.gov, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

Permit costs vary by organization. Other tree-cutting permits exist for gathering fuelwood.