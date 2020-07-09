Golden considers implementing indoor mask mandate

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden City Council could vote to make wearing indoor face coverings an ordinance.

As it currently stands, people are required to wear face coverings outdoors when on city-controlled property near Clear Creek, unless they can properly distance.

In public indoor spaces, wearing face coverings is considered a resolution but not an ordinance.

Thursday’s City Council vote could change all that.

“This would apply to public businesses and other areas as well,” says City Manager Jason Slowinski.

Slowinski says with the summer tourism season and an influx of visitors coming into Golden, from other states, an ordinance could make sense.

“We don’t want to become the next national hot spot,” he adds. “Or hot spot in our area, for that matter.”

The new ordinance would focus heavily on Washington Avenue in downtown Golden, which is dominated by shops, restaurants and bars.

The council will hear public comment, then vote.

If council votes ‘yes,’ the newly created ordinance could go into effect Friday.