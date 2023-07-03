DENVER (KDVR) — After one month, Jefferson County has lifted the water restrictions on Clear Creek in Golden just in time for the Fourth of July.

Effective at 10 a.m. Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Golden made the decision to lift the restrictions that limited water activities on Clear Creek. These restrictions have been in place since June 1.

According to JCSO, water flow measurements have shown a continued decrease since the closure on June 1.

The restrictions had closed the creek to tubing and swimming after a record amount of rainfall caused water levels to increase rapidly over a short period of time.

“We’ve had a good snow year compared to other years, so the amount of water in the creek this year is higher than it’s been the last couple of years,” said Fire Marshal Scott Case.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted right before Independence Day, JCSO is still encouraging visitors to be very cautious on the water.

They provided the following tips on how to stay safe:

Water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers and other safety considerations can still be dangerous to recreationists, so use caution.

Keep an eye on pets and children as they will be swept away quickly if they lose their footing or fall in unexpectedly. The surface can look manageable, but the current underneath can be so strong that it may not be possible to stand up.

If someone does fall in the water, do not go in after them. Keep an eye on them as best you can and follow them downstream along the bank until rescue crews can arrive.

Clear Creek is not a “lazy river” float. Personal flotation devices and lifejackets are strongly recommended at any water level. Helmets are also strongly recommended along with water footwear to prevent cuts and slips.

Water activities and being under the influence do not mix. Chances of bodily injury are increased when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Clear Creek runs through downtown Golden and is often used by tubers.