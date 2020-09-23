Golden Circle K clerk robbed at gunpoint by 3 masked men

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – The Golden Police Department is asking for information about three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K at 17691 West Colfax Ave. that happened Sept. 15 around 2:20 a.m.

Police say the three suspects were armed with guns and wearing masks. One suspect held a gun to the clerk’s neck while the other two suspects pointed a gun at the employee from the counter.

After taking money from the register, the suspects forced the clerk into a back room by gunpoint and robbed the employee of personal belongings, according to police.

The suspects’ descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black man, 6 feet tall, wearing a black beanie, white and black masks, a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a black glove on his left hand. Armed with a black snub nose revolver.

Suspect #2: Black man, wearing a black hoodie, gray face covering, gray pants, gray shoes and black gloves. Armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3: Black man, wearing a gray beanie, blue hoodie, white face mask, black pants and black shoes. Armed with black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say all three suspects fled the scene on foot.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.