Golden business makes generous donation to Coats for Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Dependable Cleaners is kicking off its annual Coats for Colorado campaign with a donation of dozens of winter coats from a local business.

On Wednesday, Golden-based Mountain Threads donated 60 coats and ski pants to Coats for Colorado.

“When things won’t make it through another rental season, but they are still in perfectly good shape for the individuals, then we have to give them away,” said Karinn Koback with Mountain Threads.

During the first year of Coats for Colorado, 700 coats were sorted, cleaned and given to local nonprofits.

Normally, Coats for Colorado does not pick up donations, but in this case, they made an exception.

“It really was shocking that (Koback) was willing to give all of her inventory to us,” said Swartz, adding, “(Karinn) was so gracious in sending me an email and letting me know that she had these items to donate.”

