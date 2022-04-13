GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An outdoor gear manufacturer established in Golden more than 40 years ago has a brand new headquarters and retail store but it didn’t move far.

The new store is not open to the public yet, but FOX31 got a sneak peek to give outdoor enthusiasts something to look forward to.

A man named Patrick Smith founded the company in 1979 after his commercial gear wasn’t up to par for his and his fellow outdoorsmen’s adventures so they designed and made their own.

Mountainsmith’s gear includes different types of backpacks, hiking and camping accessories and other outdoor gear.