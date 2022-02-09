Golden’s ban on sugary drinks on kids’ menus meets mixed reaction

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — There is mixed reaction coming from Golden in response to a new city initiative that bans sugary drinks on kids’ menus at restaurants.

Golden is the third metro-area city to make restaurants take sugary drinks off the kids’ menus. Longmont and Lafayette passed similar measures.

“We feel there is value in offering education. The choice is 100% still there for parents. This will help parents offer healthy choices to their kids. And maybe not have kids putting up a fight when they see soda listed as an option on the menu,” Golden City Councilmember JJ Trout said.

“Studies show on average, kids are drinking a bathtub full of sugary drinks a year. Hopefully, this is a way to prevent that,” Trout added. :The pandemic made me think of ways to help stop comorbidities that have made COVID-19 so bad. Diabetes, heart disease — they make COVID worse. In my mind, this could make one small step from having to go through another pandemic.”

Restaurants are torn on the issue.

Mollie Steinemann, manager of government affairs for the Colorado Restaurant Association sent FOX31 this statement:

The CRA has asked for these types of sugary drink proposals to include the ability to list 100% juice and low-fat chocolate milk on kids’ menus to bring ordinances in alignment with the existing menus of national chain restaurants. This would alleviate the need to re-print menus for many locally owned franchisees and even independent restaurants that bundle drinks with food on their kids’ menus. Restaurants across Colorado are extremely cost-sensitive after two years of pandemic-related operational restrictions and decreased revenue; reproducing menus and website marketing materials, not to mention the labor costs associated with training staff and realigning guests’ expectations when they take their children out to eat, is a significant burden, especially right now as restaurants walk the long road to pandemic economic recovery. Colorado Restaurant Association

According to Trout, the concern about reprinting menus was one thing that was considered as the proposal was being considered.

“We were so concerned about our business community. We don’t want to make it more difficult. The Healthy Kids Coalition and Jeffco public health officials brought us this idea and assured us they had conversations with business owners. In fact, Jeffco will offer assistance for menu re-prints, so this does not impact bottom lines for businesses,” he said.

Buffalo Rose, a Golden staple for 80 years, does not list any drinks on their kids’ menu.

“I think restaurants should do whatever they can to keep kids healthy,” manager Alexandra Raubach said. “Restaurants should be able to choose whatever they list on their menu, but it can’t hurt to try to keep kids’ sugar intake down and try to get them on a healthier path at a young age rather than waiting until later on in life. I don’t think it will be a big problem at all. I think a lot of people in Colorado are on the same page trying to be healthy. Starting young is very important.”

Others said they were concerned this would negatively impact tourism as people hear about the measure, but city leaders said this was another thing they considered.

“This is happening in other places and there is no evidence this is bad for business or tourism. We really support our businesses. We think this is good for children and for businesses,” Trout said.

“It’s healthy, it’s good for children. I mean a lot of kids drink really unhealthy juices and sodas and stuff. It’s probably better for them in the long run. If parents really want to get them soda that badly, order it off the adult menu,” Sarah Clemans, a Golden resident, said. “I think it’s silly not to come to a place just because they’re not going to serve your child a soda.”

Marissa Trout, a parent of three young children, said the measure goes too far.

“I thought it was a little bit of a nanny-state thing,” she said. “I’m more liberal-leaning, and it was still a step too far for me because as a parent, I know I’m capable of making my own choices for my own children and we have a lot of bigger fish to fry around here than that. We obviously need to keep our children safe but this is misdirected energy.”

The measure starts on June 1.