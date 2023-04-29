DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a sign that summer is just around the corner and spring is in full swing. Elitch Gardens will open for the season this weekend.

Whether you want to check out the new Twister III: Storm Chaser, enjoy snacks with friends and family, or check out games, we have you covered.

How much are passes?

There are three levels of season passes for Elitch Gardens. The base season pass is currently on sale for $75.99.

Here’s a look at the benefits of the base season pass, according to details on the Elitch Gardens website:

Unlimited Theme & Water Park admission April-December in 2023

Free Unlimited Admission to Luminova Holidays

Free Parking April-December in 2023

Free Souvenir Cup (*Must purchase and VISIT by May 7, 2023 to receive)

Free good any day friend ticket for 2023 (*Must purchase and visit by May 29, 2023 to receive)

2 free bring a friend tickets for 2023 (date restrictions apply)

In-park discounts loaded on your EZ Band

The super season pass is on sale for $94.99. In addition to the things above, here are other benefits:

Free VIP parking

20% In-park discounts loaded on your EZ Band

One-Time Use Rapid Ride ($50 value)

Admission to One Haunted House during Fright Fest ($25 value)

The Pepsi pass is on sale for $99.99 and includes everything from the base level pass, as well as a souvenir cup with unlimited free soda refills all season long.

Day passes are also on sale right now for $49.99.

Here’s a look at the park map:

Elitch Gardens map

What are the park hours?

Elitch Gardens will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The hours will be limited in May.

The park will be open every day in June and July, but the operating schedule is subject to change without notice.

To see the full schedule, check out the park hours on the Elitch Gardens website.

Special events at Elitch Gardens

There are several events that have been announce at the park:

June 10: The Taylor Party- Taylor Swift Night

The Taylor Party- Taylor Swift Night June 19-25 : Superhero Week

: Superhero Week Aug. 5 : The Australian Bee Gees Show

: The Australian Bee Gees Show Aug. 12 : The Purple Xperience

: The Purple Xperience Aug. 19 : MJ Live

: MJ Live Aug. 26: Larger Than Life

According to the Elitch Gardens website, more events will be announced soon.

The water park for Elitch Gardens will open on Memorial Day.