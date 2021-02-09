GoFundMe set up to honor fallen Fort Collins woman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Classmates have set up a GoFundMe page in honor of a young Fort Collins woman who was killed over the weekend.

Friends & family say 18-year-old Danielle Hopton was the victim in a tragic attack, Saturday night, in Fort Collins. The suspect in the attack has been arrested.

Authorities say the suspect and victim knew one another. But everybody who knew the college student, tennis enthusiast and animal lover, prefer to now focus on the positive, setting up the GoFundMe account to benefit three organizations: Larimer County Humane Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind and Crossroads Safe House.

“Two out of the three were her passions,” says good friend, Sarah Person. “They were her love and they were the way she expressed her love and the third is hopefully something we can do to help prevent this from happening to anyone else.”

If you would like to donate, please click here.