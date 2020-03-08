Gofundme page set up for Platte Canyon firefighter injured during structure fire

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Platte Canyon firefighters were transported to Denver metro area hospitals with injuries that were sustained during a fire on Thursday night.

The structure fire was off of Appleby Street. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

One firefighter was transported by ambulance and the other firefighter was transported by air.

A gofundme page has been set up for Dylan Castello, one of the firefighters who was injured. The page says that he sustained serious burn injuries while working on a structure fire.