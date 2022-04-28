WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A goat was captured by Wheat Ridge police Wednesday night after it had escaped.

Officers responded to witnesses calling to say they had seen a lone goat on I-70. The officers found the goat on Wadsworth Boulevard below the I-70 bridge. This did not stop the goat from making a run for it.

Two officers were able to wrangle the goat before it made it to the highway a second time.

Wheat Ridge Police Department would like to thank Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the goat apprehension.