‘Go home if you can,’ Chancellor of CU Boulder tells students

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Chancellor of CU Boulder said on Monday that the school is asking residential students to begin the process of checking out of residence halls and moving back to their permanent homes.

This announcement comes as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop in the state of Colorado.

The Chancellor says that although the campus does remain open, the school is trying to reduce daily operations in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Housing and Dining Services plan to share additional details Monday afternoon that will include a process for those who are unable to leave campus, guidance on how the school will continue to provide services for those who do need to stay on campus, and information regarding room and board fees for residents who are leaving campus this week.

The Department of Human Resources will transition non-critical employees to remote working by Wednesday, March 18.

Critical employees will remain on campus. These employees include those who work in public safety including housing, dining and health services; employees who maintain on-campus technology, infrastructure and transportation service; employees who are protecting the integrity of CU Boulder research; and employees who support the core functions of CU’s academic mission.

The Research & Innovation Office is working with research institutes, colleges, schools and laboratories to identify critical laboratory operations and staff, and suspend all non-essential research activities on campus.

By March 18, all labs will be closed except for where there is a critical risk of disruption, catastrophic loss or animal negligence.

CU Boulder says those in instructional roles will have to be flexible when it comes to exams, quizzes and graded-assignment due dates for the next few weeks.

To minimize health and safety risks to CU Boulder students, employees and the larger community, the CU Boulder Recreation Center has also suspended operations at this time.