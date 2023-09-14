DENVER (KDVR) — Residents of Denver’s historic Globeville neighborhood left with more questions than answers at a town hall meeting regarding the mayor’s homeless plan.

The meeting was held on Thursday afternoon inside the Globeville Recreation Center.

After making some introductory remarks, Mayor Mike Johnston left, with staff and members of the city council fielding questions from the community.

Provisions under the Globeville plan would include the allowance of more “supportive housing.”

The former Clarion Hotel at West 48th Avenue and Bannock Street is a potential site to house some members of the homeless population. The building currently lists 216 units.

Some residents at the town hall also voiced concerns about safety under the new plan. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas was in attendance to answer those concerns.

The next town hall, for District 2 and District 7, is slated for Sept. 26.