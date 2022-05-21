RED ROCKS, Colo. (KDVR) — The arrival of a wet and heavy late spring snowstorm has caused a lot of problems for events across the metro. From graduations to concerts, another Red Rocks event has been canceled.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre have announced Global Dub Festival has been snowed out.

Global Dub Festival was set for Saturday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m., but due to the heavy and wet snow, the event at the outdoor amphitheater can no longer continue.

The festival is a yearly event that showcases multiple dubstep artists. This year, Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, Flux Pavilion, ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia were set to perform.

According to Red Rocks, anyone who purchased a ticket through AXS online or over the phone will automatically be issued a refund through the credit card they used to purchase. Refunds will be received within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been tracking this late May snowstorm for multiple days and warned that the metro and front range could receive several inches of snow.

