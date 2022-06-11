GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The pilot of an airplane glider who died in a crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday has been identified as a man from Glenwood Springs.

Shmuel Dimenstein, 73, died from blunt force injuries when he crashed in an airplane glider at the airport just before 6 p.m.

The crash was witnessed by another pilot in the area and the coroner said the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, per standard procedure.