Garfield County woman hospitalized after moose attack

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Mudslides and floods aren’t the only natural dangers near Glenwood Springs, as a 79-year-old woman was attacked by a moose in a rural area on Aug. 13.

The woman’s injuries were so severe that she required helicopter transport to a Front Range hospital.

Reports said the woman was walking her dog in an area where she’d earlier seen a cow moose and two calves.

“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

The area is known to wildlife managers and residents for homing several sets of moose cows and calves. Yamashita said this was likely an incident of a cow protecting her calves.

This is one of several moose attacks in Colorado this summer. CPW has extensive information and recommendations on living with moose its website.