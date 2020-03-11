Glenwood Springs nonprofit sues BLM over quarry decisions

The Mid-Continent limestone quarry operated by Rocky Mountain Industrials, Inc. north of Glenwood Springs, Colo. (Photo from Bureau of Land Management report)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (Post Independent) — A nonprofit group is suing the Bureau of Land Management for allegedly failing to regulate a limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs.

The Citizens Alliance claims in the federal lawsuit that the BLM violated its own rules by allowing Rocky Mountain Industrials to mine and sell rock without permits.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reports that the alliance seeks an injunction stopping the BLM from allowing continued mining of limestone for construction uses at the quarry site.

The quarry is on federal land.

The federal agency declined to comment on the litigation.

Rep. Scott Tipton has asked the BLM for information about its decisions affecting the quarry.