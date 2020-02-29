Glenwood Springs mother charged for exposing 23-month-old daughter to meth

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Glenwood Springs mother is being charged for exposing her 23-month-old daughter to meth.

On Feb. 10, the emergency department at Valley View Hospital alerted authorities about a potential child abuse case.

When an officer arrived at the hospital, he spoke to the grandmother and legal guardian of the child, Avianna Portillo Mellin.

Avianna’s grandmother, Eugenia Tapia-Giron, told the officer that her daughter, Isury Mellin Tapia, used to live with her until she was kicked out of the apartment for drugs. Tapia-Giron was then granted full custody of Avianna.

Tapia-Giron told authorities her daughter visited the apartment earlier that day and after Tapia left the apartment, Avianna began running around, moving her hands and crying frequently.

When Tapia-Giron told Tapia of Avianna’s actions, Tapia told her to take her to the emergency room.

Toxicology reports showed that Avianna tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer questioned Tapia who said that she had noticed about an hour after she left the apartment that Avianna had gotten a hold of a “little baggie” that contained “crystal” in her backpack.

Tapia-Giron begged of her daughter to tell the truth and admit if Avianna could’ve gotten into anything while Tapia was at the apartment, but did not admit to the meth until late into the evening.

Avianna survived, however, we do not have an update of her status as of Saturday.

Tapia was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.