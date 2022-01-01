Glenwood Springs mother accused of stabbing, killing her 2 children

Duenas is accused of stabbing her two young sons to death.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS (KDVR) — A Glenwood Springs mother allegedly stabbed her two children to death Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police arrested Claudia Camacho Duenas, 37, after responding to an apartment complex where the two victims were found with serious injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released. The oldest victim was 18, the younger victim was 11 years old.

Authorities believe the incident began before 2:34 p.m. in a unit of the apartment complex, then moved to the parking lot.

Police say Duenas was being restrained by someone when they arrived.

Both victims were treated at the scene and were taken to a hospital, but neither survived.

Duenas was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. She was booked into the Garfield County Jail.