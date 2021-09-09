Glenwood Caverns has been sued before. Here’s what their liability waiver meant for the case.

DENVER (KDVR) — An investigation continues into the death of a 6-year-old girl at a Glenwood Springs amusement park.

Wongel Estifanos, 6, reportedly died from “multiple blunt force injuries” after riding the Haunted Mine Drop on Sunday evening. Calls made between dispatchers and the first responders at the scene indicated that the girl fell.

In 2015, records show a lawsuit against the amusement park was thrown out after a woman claimed she broke her back on the alpine slide.

That plaintiff, Nadia Prasad, reportedly ran into the back of stalled sleds on the alpine slide, which attorneys say had limited lighting in the dark.

A judge dismissed the case, citing a waiver signed by guests of the amusement park before entering.

“They had a release that was signed that said you can’t sue, no matter what,” attorney Michael Burg said. “She ended up getting zero, never got her day in court, based on a release that said you can’t sue.”

That release, which is still required to enter the park, says:

THE UNDERSIGNED take full responsibility for any injury or loss to PARTICIPANT, including death, which PARTICIPANT may suffer, arising in whole or in part out of the ACTIVITY. By signing this release, THE UNDERSIGNED AGREE NOT TO SUE. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park waiver

“You’re giving up all your rights, regardless of the conduct, and that’s wrong,” Burg said.

Burg said the waivers are common at Colorado amusement parks and ski resorts and says the state has done little to stop them.

He said in the end, it’s important to read the fine print and weigh your risk versus reward.

“What is the incentive for them to make sure you as a patron is going to be safe?” he said. “The answer is none. They have no incentive.”