Glenwood Canyon reopening gains ground

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Not having any precipitation in Glenwood Canyon or the Grizzly Creek burn area allowed crews to clean up and repair additional areas of Interstate 70.

Crews took out more than 200 loads of debris from westbound and eastbound lanes at mile marker 123.5 (Blue Gulch) on Wednesday.



Blue Gulch at MP 123.5., I-70 eastbound deck repairs at MP 123.5. (Credit: CDOT)

On Tuesday, crews hauled 45 loads out from the area around westbound mile marker 123.5 to make room for “super sacks” to be built up as a barrier for future mudslides. Crews also worked to clear and open a drain at that location. A total of 156 super sacks were put in place by a crane on Wednesday. Crews were able reroute the Blue Creek flow via pipe under the super sack pad and direct it toward a downstream drop drain.

Work on the eastbound side of I-70 was focused mainly between Hanging Lake Tunnel and Bair Ranch, as CDOT said there is still a lot of debris in the area.

Paving operations at what Gov. Jared Polis called the “pothole from hell” are expected to begin on Friday, CDOT said.

Travel will be limited to one-lane between mile marker 123.5 to approximately mile marker 124.2 for several months after it reopens on Saturday.

Grizzly Creek Rest Area, Hanging Lake Rest Area and Bair Ranch Rest Area will remain closed.

The Shoshone Rest Area and No Name Rest Area will be open when I-70 opens.