Overnight closures for repairs in Glenwood Canyon planned this week

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said Tuesday Interstate 70 eastbound lanes through Glenwood Canyon will close overnight twice this week to rebuild a retaining wall.

The closure is scheduled for Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Westbound lanes will remain open.

Eastbound lanes will be closed at Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs).

What alternate routes can I take to avoid the closure?

Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne.

Westbound I-70: Will remain open, motorists should anticipate a permanent one lane closure at mile point 123.5; the closure is ½ mile long.

Credit: CDOT

CDOT hopes to have all lanes open by Thanksgiving.

Repairs continue on I-70 through Glenwood after major slide damage occurred at Mile Point 123.5, known as Blue Gulch on July 29 and 31.