DENVER (KDVR) — Glenna Scott, the wife of Blinky the Clown, a beloved fixture on Channel 2, celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend when she turned 100.

Blinky himself, Russell Scott, passed away in 2012 at the age of 91.

He holds the record for longest running television clown in history.

A birthday party for Glenna was held Saturday night in Littleton at Toast Fine Food & Coffee.