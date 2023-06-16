CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Fierce flames ripped through the Glenn Oaks condominiums two weeks ago and destroyed several units. Several families remain homeless and are scrambling to find a place to live.

On the afternoon on June 2, a fire sparked in the attic of a condo and flames quickly spread to other units. Cell phone video, drone and helicopter videos show flames shooting through the air, thick smoke billowing in the air, firefighters spraying gallons of water with their hoses and roofs collapsing. Nobody was hurt, but many people were left with nothing and are sharing their loss.

Jessica Encinias is a new homeowner. She just purchased her condo in January and is devastated by the outcome.

“It’s hard. It was such a big step. We’re just sitting here watching our livelihoods burn,” Encinias said. “My grandmother passed away almost a year ago, and she crocheted a blanket for me and it was sitting on my bed.”

Ash, burnt belongings and unrecognizable units are what’s left for residents who have nowhere to go. As neighbors try to navigate homeowners associations and insurance, they are leaning on each other for support. Alicia Holden shared that she’s hotel hopping until something permanent comes along.

“I’m currently homeless,” Holden said. “My kids, thankfully, are with their dad, but I have two bigger dogs and it’s been a struggle trying to find housing with them.”

‘I just watched my bedroom melt’

Shawn Blount and his girlfriend also tragically watched as their bedroom and new nursery melted away. This comes as the couple were anxiously preparing to bring their premature newborn home for the first time after spending 10 weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Blount’s girlfriend said through tears that her baby’s ultrasound, umbilical cord and first blanket were in the house and are now gone.

“I thought it would be put out fairly quickly, but it wasn’t,” Blount said. “It just started to escalate and get worse and worse. I just watched my bedroom melt.”

Several sentimental items are now burned or ruined by water damage from fire hoses and recent rain pouring down.

Fernando Aguilar lost everything and is trying to make sense of it all.

“There’s nothing I can really save,” Aguilar said. “I just got to go head and start over. I don’t know, maybe the universe just wants me to start over again.”

Each family does have a fundraiser set up to help with essential items like clothes, shoes and housing. You can help here:

South Metro Fire is still investigating the cause of the blaze.