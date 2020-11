GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Glendale police are searching for a white, 4-door possibly Hyundai or Nissan involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The car would have a broken windshield and front end damage. Officials said partial plate number is 118.

The accident at Leetsdale and Cherry is a Hit and Run. Run vehicle is a white 4-door possibly Hyundai or Nissan. Partial plate 118. Car should have a broken windshield and front end damage. If you have info call GPD at 303-759-1511. — Glendale CO Police (@Glendale_PD_CO) November 3, 2020

If you have info call GPD at 303-759-1511.

